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7/24/18 #MADEINAMERICA: Get Your TRUMP On!! DUMP J_mes Gunn #PEDODISNEY
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8 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
7/24/18 While the Freedom Lovers of America work tirelessly to restore our Republic, our economy, our Freedom, the Hollywood Pedo-deranged Gun for a transhumanist loser who likes "boys to touch him in his silly place." Let DISNEY CEO know what you think!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Here is Trump's excellent speech at the Made in America forum at the WH yesterday:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3UWIKhW4_c
Please read the excellent series of tweets our Tweeter-In-Chief put out yesterday regarding the excellent Patriotic work of Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch:
https://www.judicialwatch.org/the-blog/trump-tweets-tom-fitton-judicial-watch/
Disgustingly, the pedo-delighted James Gunn is being MSM'ed, yes, pun intended, for a re-hire! Unbelievable:
http://ew.com/movies/2018/07/23/james-gunn-petition-guardians-galaxy-3-nears-quarter-million/
Please let Disney CEO, Robert Iger, know that you DO NOT support James Gunn's rehiring and that you will boycott Disney:
https://twitter.com/robertiger
While you are at it, put a plug in for reinstating Roseanne Barr's contract and express your outrage at her firing for the milk-toast tweet against Criminal Valerie Jarret while the MSM supports pedo-Gunn!
Thanks for viewing this video and I appreciate your support for You Are Free TV! Together, if we really TRUMP this, we have a chance of making the planet Great Again. But it takes all of us! Re-committing to sanity, decency, respect and innovative, invigorating hard work!
For Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Patreon raffle to commence in a few days! Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
7/24/18 While the Freedom Lovers of America work tirelessly to restore our Republic, our economy, our Freedom, the Hollywood Pedo-deranged Gun for a transhumanist loser who likes "boys to touch him in his silly place." Let DISNEY CEO know what you think!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Here is Trump's excellent speech at the Made in America forum at the WH yesterday:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3UWIKhW4_c
Please read the excellent series of tweets our Tweeter-In-Chief put out yesterday regarding the excellent Patriotic work of Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch:
https://www.judicialwatch.org/the-blog/trump-tweets-tom-fitton-judicial-watch/
Disgustingly, the pedo-delighted James Gunn is being MSM'ed, yes, pun intended, for a re-hire! Unbelievable:
http://ew.com/movies/2018/07/23/james-gunn-petition-guardians-galaxy-3-nears-quarter-million/
Please let Disney CEO, Robert Iger, know that you DO NOT support James Gunn's rehiring and that you will boycott Disney:
https://twitter.com/robertiger
While you are at it, put a plug in for reinstating Roseanne Barr's contract and express your outrage at her firing for the milk-toast tweet against Criminal Valerie Jarret while the MSM supports pedo-Gunn!
Thanks for viewing this video and I appreciate your support for You Are Free TV! Together, if we really TRUMP this, we have a chance of making the planet Great Again. But it takes all of us! Re-committing to sanity, decency, respect and innovative, invigorating hard work!
For Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Patreon raffle to commence in a few days! Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
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