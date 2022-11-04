© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maria Zeee: The WHO Is Now Meeting in Secret to Overtake Your Constitution! – James Roguski from https://jamesroguski.substack.com/ joins Maria Zeee to reveal how the WHO is now meeting in secret and refusing to issue the public with their hidden suggestions to amendments to the International Health Regulations which seek to enslave us all under a COMPLETE medical dictatorship.
You'll be shocked to see which countries are operating in secret with the WHO!