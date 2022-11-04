Maria Zeee: The WHO Is Now Meeting in Secret to Overtake Your Constitution! – James Roguski from https://jamesroguski.substack.com/ joins Maria Zeee to reveal how the WHO is now meeting in secret and refusing to issue the public with their hidden suggestions to amendments to the International Health Regulations which seek to enslave us all under a COMPLETE medical dictatorship.
You'll be shocked to see which countries are operating in secret with the WHO!
