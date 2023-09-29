The John Moore Show | 9.29.23 | Hour 1

1st hour Marie Lasater, 2nd hour Dr. Huff, 3rd hour with special guest Matthew Rife, grandson of William Raymond Rife. Prepper tip: Learn to us a topographical map and compass, cross country navigation
