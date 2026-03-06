Dr. Naomi Wolf maintains that the Covid mRNA injection rollout is "the greatest crime against humanity in recorded history".





"I wanted and wanted to believe for the longest time that it wasn't a depopulation agenda, but ultimately the evidence persuaded me, within the Pfizer documents, that that's exactly what it is."





"In one section of the Pfizer documents, there's an over 80% spontaneous abortion or miscarriage rate."





"They knew that it was damaging the hearts of minors."





"But they just kept going... propagandising parents to vaccinate their minors, knowing they were injuring or killing them."