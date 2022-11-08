Ep. 2919b - Forced [DS] Exposure,The World Is Witnessing The True Identity Of The D Party

Ep. 2919b - Forced [DS] Exposure,The World Is Witnessing The True Identity Of The D PartyThe [DS] has lost the bull horn, they are now panicking because they know they cannot win the midterms, the only alternative is to delay the elections and push chaos. If this doesn't work their backup plan is war, they are pushing both at the same time. This time around they will not be able to cheat because their will be to many people. What we are witnessing is the destruction of the old guard, the world is witnessing the true identity of the D party.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

