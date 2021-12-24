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2000 year old prophecies unveiled - appeal to all Christians by Ivo Sasek
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20 views • December 24, 2021
For 2000 years, Christianity was prepared for submission to the "mark of the beast". Ivo Sasek, an excellent Bible expert who examines the original Greek texts with nine to eleven dictionaries, shows what dramatic consequences the slight changes that have crept into the Bible have for us. Through the newly decoded Bible verses, the current Corona crisis appears in a completely different light.... This lecture is followed by an appeal from Ivo Sasek to all Christians of this world. A contribution to the holidays that not only makes us marvel, but also gives us justified hope if we follow the ancient instructions to actively resist.
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