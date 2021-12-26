© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Pfizer VP Warns About Shots
Follow
0
Share
Report
134 views • December 26, 2021
The former Chief Scientific Officer of Pfizer, Dr. Michael Yeadon has come out to warn humanity about the mRNA vaccine that is being pushed on humanity by force and coercion. He said that he see absolutely no medical benefit to these vaccines, and that he believes this is a mass depopulation operation, not a valid response to a pandemic. In this video, you will also see the head of the United Nations's World Health Organization admit that these vaccines are killing children. You will also learn things that you need to know about these experimental mRNA genetic mutagens that are being disguised as vaccines. Don't let anyone inject you or any member of your family with something that has already killed or harmed more people than all of the vaccines ever administered in all of human history. You will also hear from Dr Zalenko talk about what the motivations of the Thirteen Families are for launching this COVID-19 PSYOP now.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.