Former Pfizer VP Warns About Shots

The former Chief Scientific Officer of Pfizer, Dr. Michael Yeadon has come out to warn humanity about the mRNA vaccine that is being pushed on humanity by force and coercion. He said that he see absolutely no medical benefit to these vaccines, and that he believes this is a mass depopulation operation, not a valid response to a pandemic. In this video, you will also see the head of the United Nations's World Health Organization admit that these vaccines are killing children. You will also learn things that you need to know about these experimental mRNA genetic mutagens that are being disguised as vaccines. Don't let anyone inject you or any member of your family with something that has already killed or harmed more people than all of the vaccines ever administered in all of human history. You will also hear from Dr Zalenko talk about what the motivations of the Thirteen Families are for launching this COVID-19 PSYOP now.