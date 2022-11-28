Permaculture retreat in Peru, September 1-8, 2023

Calling all green thumbs, avid gardeners, and progressive farmers!

It’s time to level up your knowledge and expertise while recharging your mental batteries

Are you an avid gardener or progressive farmer in search of more sustainable planting techniques?

If you want to beat those high-priced organic food by learning how to easily grow them within your own property, block out a week on your calendar and join Jim Gale, permaculture food forest designer and the CEO of Food Forest Abundance, for an agriculture intensive retreat among the ancient ruins and locations of Peru.

Retreat takes place September 1-8, 2023.

Click the link to read more about the retreat and to register: https://www.retreatsandtoursperu.com/agriculture-intensive/



