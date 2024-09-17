Post Script Insights - Cosmic Shifts

John L. Petersen explores cosmic and spiritual phenomena, including solar flares, extraterrestrial insights, and the Yuga cycles. He emphasizes humanity's transition through cycles of decline and renewal, leading to a potentially transformative event. Petersen encourages spiritual growth to navigate the uncertain and rapidly changing future.





Don't forget to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and SHARE our content!





We invite you to visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when new content is released. See you there!