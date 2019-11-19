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Wouxun KV-UVD1P Programming
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9 views • November 19, 2019
The Wouxun Dual Band HT is one of the first Chinese dual banders to come out and this is one of my most popular videos. I will take you through the programming of the radio and in no time, you'll have it down. I also have another video that details how to manually program this radio in the event you don't have access to a pc.
I've used this radio for years and have never had one problem with it. They sound great with very good audio reports and I've used my radio at an event with two other guys who had a Yaesu and a Kenwood; nice radios and more expensive than my Wouxun but, my Wouxun outperformed both of those radios.
Questions may arise and that's why I came over to this platform; I want to help you get your radio up and running. Just contact me. Thanks for watching!
I've used this radio for years and have never had one problem with it. They sound great with very good audio reports and I've used my radio at an event with two other guys who had a Yaesu and a Kenwood; nice radios and more expensive than my Wouxun but, my Wouxun outperformed both of those radios.
Questions may arise and that's why I came over to this platform; I want to help you get your radio up and running. Just contact me. Thanks for watching!
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