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How Did Lyme Escape From Plum Island?
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671 views • February 25, 2020
Brian Wilson reveals how U.S. biological warfare programs led to the proliferation of disease carrying ticks, causing a health crisis of epic proportions.
Much of the research presented in this investigative report can be found in Kris Newby's acclaimed book: "Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons."
Much of the research presented in this investigative report can be found in Kris Newby's acclaimed book: "Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons."
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