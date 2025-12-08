🤡AIPAC ad: Without Israel, US would still be in the Stone Age

A commercial churned out by US Congress’ puppet master AIPAC goes full spin cycle to convince Americans that Israel is their greatest ally.

According to the ad, nearly everything Americans use every day owes its existence to Israeli brilliance: transport, telecommunications, agriculture, environmental tech, cybersecurity, emergency response tools, and even medical breakthroughs.

“From morning to night, whatever the challenge, Israel is America's partner for a better future.”

😈 Israel's lobby has no intention of loosening its stranglehold on US politics…



