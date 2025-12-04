BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
After Maduro spoke to Trump, says high-level diplomacy is unfolding quietly with the US
30 views • 1 day ago

Maduro confirms it himself:

“I spoke with President I can say that the conversation was respectful in tone. I can even say it was cordial.”

In a striking admission, Venezuela’s leader says high-level diplomacy is unfolding quietly with the United States.

“If that call means that steps are being taken toward a respectful dialogue from state to state, from country to country, dialogue is welcome, diplomacy is welcome.”

Adding: 

A Brazilian warship is currently sailing east along Venezuela’s northern coast, just off the shores of Curacao and Caracas.

Its radar systems are capable of detecting every U.S. military vessel in the region.

The ship is mapping the Caribbean theater as tensions escalate between Venezuela and the United States.

