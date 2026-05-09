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UK: Starmer refuses to resign after crushing election loss - clip 1, from yesterday
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65 views • Yesterday
Starmer refuses to resign after crushing election loss (yesterday)
💬 “I’m not going to walk away and plunge the country into chaos,” British PM Keir Starmer said after Labour’s punishing election results across the UK.
In England, Reform surged to 1,422 council seats, while Labour fell to 980. In Wales, Labour collapsed to third place, with Plaid Cymru taking 43 seats, Reform 34, and Labour just 9. In Scotland, the SNP won 58, while Labour ended up tied with Reform on 17.
🥴 Britain voted. Starmer clings to his seat.
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