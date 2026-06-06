Amy experienced one of the side effects: DEATH! ☠

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She sure did talk a lot. She didn't know much, but she talked a lot.
Sources
https://www.facebook.com/abeumer1/
Movie: The Grudge 3
Music: The Psychedelic Furs - Heartbreak Beat
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report