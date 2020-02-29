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SLEEPING GIANTS AWAKEN
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71 views • February 29, 2020
WHAT IF THE SLEEPING GIANTS DISCOVER "MONEY IS SHARPER THAN A SWORD"
Watch the non-Facebook "Sleeping Giants Awaken" at http://www.yourvirtualworld.tv/cms/sleeping-giants-awaken/
1. Non-compulsory Income Tax savings could be used to counter Citizens United - https://www.facebook.com/judson.singer/videos/1708844832664431/
2. Passengers could refuse to fly on perpetrating airlines that collect airfare and government subsidies then poison our skies through geoengineering programs on a scale equaling crimes against humanity.
3. Savings from boycotting non-compulsory Income Tax payments could used to dry up the Fed and starve those who are behind legalizing covert geoengineering programs and who've underwritten laws that indemnify particpating perpetrators against any harm and damage resulting from these global assaults - https://www.facebook.com/judson.singer/videos/1708844832664431/
4. Movie customers would boycott Hollywood studios that engage in overt or subliminal geoengineering propaganda - https://medium.com/insurge-intelligence/exclusive-documents-expose-direct-us-military-intelligence-influence-on-1-800-movies-and-tv-shows-36433107c307
5. Customers could boycott the movie studios whose mission has moved far beyond entertainment and edification and into mind-control and propaganda - https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/784302778388873/
Read the complete story at https://inventionschool.tech/sleeping-giants-awaken/
Watch the non-Facebook "Sleeping Giants Awaken" at http://www.yourvirtualworld.tv/cms/sleeping-giants-awaken/
1. Non-compulsory Income Tax savings could be used to counter Citizens United - https://www.facebook.com/judson.singer/videos/1708844832664431/
2. Passengers could refuse to fly on perpetrating airlines that collect airfare and government subsidies then poison our skies through geoengineering programs on a scale equaling crimes against humanity.
3. Savings from boycotting non-compulsory Income Tax payments could used to dry up the Fed and starve those who are behind legalizing covert geoengineering programs and who've underwritten laws that indemnify particpating perpetrators against any harm and damage resulting from these global assaults - https://www.facebook.com/judson.singer/videos/1708844832664431/
4. Movie customers would boycott Hollywood studios that engage in overt or subliminal geoengineering propaganda - https://medium.com/insurge-intelligence/exclusive-documents-expose-direct-us-military-intelligence-influence-on-1-800-movies-and-tv-shows-36433107c307
5. Customers could boycott the movie studios whose mission has moved far beyond entertainment and edification and into mind-control and propaganda - https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/784302778388873/
Read the complete story at https://inventionschool.tech/sleeping-giants-awaken/
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