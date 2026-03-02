The Evolution of Christian Soteriology From Jewish Particularism to Pauline Universalism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The essay examines how the core Christian claim that Jesus died for sins, prominent in modern gospel summaries, originates primarily from Paul's theology rather than Jesus' teachings or early resurrection accounts, tracing shifts across historical phases of Christianity.
Read the full essay and view additional resources at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-evolution-of-christian-soteriology
#ChristianOrigins #AtonementTheology #PaulineChristianity #ResurrectionFaith #JesusVsPaul
15:46End Screen