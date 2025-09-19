Maria Zeee-Activists Want Mangione Freed, Teachers Fired-Kirk’s assassin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deranged activists demand release of Luigi Mangione after judge tosses terrorism charges, over 100 teachers in Texas will have their Certificates suspended and face permanent ban from Public Schools after celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination and calling for more violence, and Republicans are issuing alarming calls to aggressively come after “hate speech.”