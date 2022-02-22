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Trudeau Declares Martial Law Will Continue Despite Removal of Freedom Convoy Blockades
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210 views • February 22, 2022
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Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the emergency powers he invoked last week will remain in place despite the RCMP clearing out all of the Freedom Convoy blockades in Ottawa and elsewhere in the country.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/trudeau-declares-martial-law-will-continue-despite-removal-of-freedom-convoy-blockades/
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Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the emergency powers he invoked last week will remain in place despite the RCMP clearing out all of the Freedom Convoy blockades in Ottawa and elsewhere in the country.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/trudeau-declares-martial-law-will-continue-despite-removal-of-freedom-convoy-blockades/
Click Here to Get Exclusive Deals On The Entire Line Of My Pillow Products, Including Giza Dreams Sheets At 60% Off!!
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