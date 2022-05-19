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And We Know 5.19.2022 DURHAM just getting STARTED! Hillary/Bush/exposed! THEY want our CHILDREN! Pray!
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31 views • May 21, 2022
LT of And We Know.
The Durham case is making waves around the media… the nervous ticks are showing in remarks from Bush, Formula is causing confusion, their ramping up another plandemic just in time for the election, Abortion is front and center, Truth Social has amazing surprises and more….
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15dttn-5.19.22-durham-just-getting-started-hillary-bushexposed-they-want-our-child.html
The Durham case is making waves around the media… the nervous ticks are showing in remarks from Bush, Formula is causing confusion, their ramping up another plandemic just in time for the election, Abortion is front and center, Truth Social has amazing surprises and more….
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15dttn-5.19.22-durham-just-getting-started-hillary-bushexposed-they-want-our-child.html
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