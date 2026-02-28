❗️Iran attacked American bases in Qatar & Bahrain - smoke after the attacks in Bahrain

❗️Iran attacked American bases in Qatar and Bahrain. In the video, there's smoke after the attacks in Bahrain.

BREAKING: The U.S. Naval Base in Bahrain was struck by Iranian ballistic missiles

🚨: Al-Udeid Airbase in Qatar is under attack.

⚡️It is reported that at the moment, more than 20 Israeli fighter jets are flying over Palmyra in Syria, heading towards Iran

Documentation (short video) of the bombing near a military headquarters in Tehran

Reports of bombings at the Kahrizak detention center in southern Iran.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry announced the activation of alarms warning of missile launches in the country. Residents were instructed to stay in protected areas.

Photo Documentation of the attack on the American bases in Bahrain, Qatar.

For 47 years, the Ayatollah regime has cried ‘Death to Israel’, ‘Death to America’. It spilled our blood, murdered many Americans and slaughtered its own people. We must not allow this murderous terrorist regime to arm itself with nuclear weapons that will allow it to endanger all of humanity.

It’s time for all the people of Iran – Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Balochis and Akhvakhs – to shed from themselves the burden of tyranny and bring forth a free and peace-seeking Iran.

Israel and the United States embarked on an operation to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran. I thank our great friend, president Donald Trump, for his historic leadership

Said the Blood sucking Monster Netanyahu.

The peacemaker has once again shown his true colors.

All the negotiations with Iran are a cover-up operation. No one had any doubts about that. Nobody really wanted to negotiate anything significant anyway.

The question is, who has more patience to wait for the inglorious end of their enemy?

The USA has only been around for 249 years.

The Persian Empire was founded more than 2,500 years ago.

Let's see what happens in about 100 years...