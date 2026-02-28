BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
❗️Iran attacked American bases in Qatar & Bahrain - smoke after the attacks in Bahrain
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
162 views • 20 hours ago

❗️Iran attacked American bases in Qatar and Bahrain. In the video, there's smoke after the attacks in Bahrain.

BREAKING: The U.S. Naval Base in Bahrain was struck by Iranian ballistic missiles

🚨: Al-Udeid Airbase in Qatar is under attack.

Adding, from same time as this video:

⚡️It is reported that at the moment, more than 20 Israeli fighter jets are flying over Palmyra in Syria, heading towards Iran

Adding, more from just before this video:

Documentation (short video) of the bombing near a military headquarters in Tehran

Reports of bombings at the Kahrizak detention center in southern Iran.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry announced the activation of alarms warning of missile launches in the country. Residents were instructed to stay in protected areas.

Photo Documentation of the attack on the American bases in Bahrain, Qatar.

Adding, from the Blood sucking Monster Netanyahu.:

For 47 years, the Ayatollah regime has cried ‘Death to Israel’, ‘Death to America’. It spilled our blood, murdered many Americans and slaughtered its own people. We must not allow this murderous terrorist regime to arm itself with nuclear weapons that will allow it to endanger all of humanity.

It’s time for all the people of Iran – Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Balochis and Akhvakhs – to shed from themselves the burden of tyranny and bring forth a free and peace-seeking Iran.

Israel and the United States embarked on an operation to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran. I thank our great friend, president Donald Trump, for his historic leadership

Satanyahu.

Said the Blood sucking Monster Netanyahu.

Adding from Russia's, Dmitry Medvedev:

Dmitry Medvedev:

The peacemaker has once again shown his true colors.

All the negotiations with Iran are a cover-up operation. No one had any doubts about that. Nobody really wanted to negotiate anything significant anyway.

The question is, who has more patience to wait for the inglorious end of their enemy?

The USA has only been around for 249 years.

The Persian Empire was founded more than 2,500 years ago.

Let's see what happens in about 100 years...

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
Recent News
Trump announces &#8220;major combat operations&#8221; against Iran as explosions rock Tehran and region

Trump announces “major combat operations” against Iran as explosions rock Tehran and region

Laura Harris
Four dead after gunfire exchange between Cuban troops and individuals aboard U.S.-registered speedboat

Four dead after gunfire exchange between Cuban troops and individuals aboard U.S.-registered speedboat

Laura Harris
&#8220;We&#8217;ll soon learn if aliens are real&#8221;: Trump orders War Department UFO disclosure

“We’ll soon learn if aliens are real”: Trump orders War Department UFO disclosure

Kevin Hughes
A covert operation: FBI secretly seized phone records of top Trump allies

A covert operation: FBI secretly seized phone records of top Trump allies

Willow Tohi
Trump&#8217;s New Financial Front: Executive Order Would Mandate Banks Collect Citizenship Data

Trump’s New Financial Front: Executive Order Would Mandate Banks Collect Citizenship Data

Sterling Ashworth
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem accuses staff of installing spyware, reveals secret files

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem accuses staff of installing spyware, reveals secret files

Belle Carter
