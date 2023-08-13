Create New Account
Raheem Kassam’s Big Prediction for the DeSantis Campaign Comes True
Raheem Kassam's Big Prediction for the DeSantis Campaign Comes True


Editor-in-Chief of The National Pulse Raheem Kassam predicted back in June that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ poll numbers would drop to 10% by mid-summer. Guess what just happened?


