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The Canadian Truckers CAN'T Be Stopped!
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212 views • February 03, 2022
From AwakenwithJP
The Canadian truckers can’t be stopped! A freedom convoy of over 50,000 truckers are protesting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s mandates. The truckers are crusading for their Nation's freedom. Will they succeed? Here is everything you need to know.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/Sl88jzJK1Rs
The Canadian truckers can’t be stopped! A freedom convoy of over 50,000 truckers are protesting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s mandates. The truckers are crusading for their Nation's freedom. Will they succeed? Here is everything you need to know.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/Sl88jzJK1Rs
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