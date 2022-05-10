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AA-137 Virginia Krieger discusses fentanyl and America's drug problem
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13 views • May 10, 2022
Virginia Krieger is with us today to discuss the growing drug problem in this country. We will also connect the dots to illegal immigration, failed polices, and much more.
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Check out the show, like, and share the links!
PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage
SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1
HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&;app=podcast
APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&;mt=8
GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&;pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge/
HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v11yoL9sFhAn/
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AnomicAge
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-358375
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b
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