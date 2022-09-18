Who Will You Align With? (Audio Podcast for kmsr1700am.com)

Thank you for Joining us with kmsr1700am.com for another addition of Ask Seek and Knock Shabbat Teachings. Today we discuss “Who Will You Align With Part 1. Grab your highlighters and your Scriptures and lets get to it.





[7] Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. [8] For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened. (Matthew 7:7-8 [ESV2011]





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Pastor Jackie Smith

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