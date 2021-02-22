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I said I have better Positive News COMING for this channel, AND I HAVE, BUT THIS ISN'T IT I could not have predicted this from Katie Hopkins which is an hilarious take on Boris Johnson.
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71 views • February 22, 2021
Boris's road map out of lockdown ...more of a death march
People have had enough
People have had enough
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