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Illuminati NWO's FBI is killing thousands of doctors who found out that elites' baby vaccines are suppressing human body's natural cancer immunity
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939 views • January 07, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2021). Thousands of holistic and homeopathic and natural remedies doctors and researchers have been exterminated by the Illuminati NWO Nazi 5th Reich AntiChrist one-world government already, and millions more are scheduled to be killed by fast kill gunshots and car accidents and suffocations and psychic attacks and witchcraft spirits and poisons and heart attacks and strangling and forced suicides and hangings and falling off and electrocutions and abductions and rapes and organ harvestings and slaveries and Satanist human sacrifice orgy rituals, and millions of their families are being slowly exterminated with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and vans, and FBI pinpoint heart attack weapons, and arsenic refrigerator food poisonings, and Umbrella corporation biochemical weapons, and 5G fast-growing cancer frequencies, and so on and so forth. If they go to the hospitals, they will be killed by either arteries cut, or put on ventilators, or suffocation by own blood, or other methods. Depopulation agenda by the 33.3% of earth’s population of nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars for the humans is 99% of God’s human homo-sapiens specie populace, and 1% to be either a cloned androgynous child sex slave specie or a human meat livestock specie or a COVID-19 AI femtobot hive-mind Borg zombie vaccine LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) satanic ritual human sacrifice sex slaves. Satan Lucifer’s fallen angels’ 6,000 year old Atlantis Umbrella company injects a Naga gene that codes the Nagalase enzyme to all their hated God YHWH Jesus’ human homo-sapiens specie babies at birth using vaccines. Vaccines are fake science. The Nagalase stops the body’s natural immune system’s GcMAF which protects the human from all of Satan Lucifer’s Atlantis Draco diseases like cancer and HIV AIDS and tumors and all other manufactured diseases. The Naga and Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites and their pharmaceutical witchcraft alchemy and medical witchdoctors would no longer be able to make billions of dollars if God’s natural human immune system was allowed to work. Some of the holistic doctors being murdered were using these cures, as well as other natural cures using the human body’s immune system. Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO is moving quickly to not only cook alive us real Christians with CIA microwave oven weapons from downstairs rooms, who are boldly speaking out 100% of the physical and spiritual background truths, but they are also moving forward at the Draco avatar Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” Nazi SS blitzkrieg attack to exterminate the humans or make them into Borg AI femtobot COVID-19 vaccine child sex slaves or human meat livestock slaves.
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See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
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