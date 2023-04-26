Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Psalm 145 - King David's Psalm of Praise
6 views
channel image
Crossing Jordan Ministries
Published Yesterday |

The voice used in this Psalm is by the world-famous Alexander Scourby.

https://www.youtube.com/@ScourbyYouBible

Please Subscribing to our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtFE8PidFATirzurY5qmh5g

Main Website: https://crossingjordan.com/

E-commerce Store Link Is: https://crossingjordan.com/shop

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/crossingjordan77

Twitter: https://twitter.com/crossingjordan8

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crossing.jordan777/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/crossingjordan/

John the Baptist spent his entire ministry preparing the hearts of the people to be ready to meet the Messiah. The thing he is most noted for is the national baptism he was conducting in Jordan to get people to repent and get ready to meet Jesus. John’s entire ministry was situated around the Jordan River near the spot where the Israelites first crossed.

Keywords
biblepraisepsalm 145

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket