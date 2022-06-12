CIA Front Group Forecast Depopulation 2025

DEAGEL dot COM Depopulation forecast 2025

Deagel, a real intelligence organization for the U.S. government, predicts massive global depopulation (50-80%) by 2025.

Analysis based on a Military website called Deagel and some clips collected from the internet about their depopulation forecast. This video based on their old website. Their new website has recently removed the 2025 depopulation forecast. Download the video for your future reference.

List of known Deagel partners, Clients and Sources are given below, according to their own website:

• Army • Navy • CIA • National Security Agency • Department of National Defence • North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO – OTAN) • Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) • OSCE • Russian Defense Procurement Agency • The World Bank • United Nations (UN) • Department of State • European union

Algora Blog Continue reading the article here: https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2021/04/21/on-the-shocking-2025-deagel-forecast-war-population-reduction-the-collapse-of-the-west

Deagel, a real intelligence organization for the U.S. government, predicts massive global depopulation (50-80%) by 2025 https://steemit.com/news/@rebelskum/deagel-a-real-intelligence-organization-for-the-u-s-government-predicts-massive-global-depopulation-50-80

Deagel Makes Mysterious Changes To 2025 Population Forecast For America As Bill Gates Launches ‘Grand Challenge’: The ‘Holy Grail Of Influenza Research’ And ‘Bridging The Valley Of Death’ https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2020/04/10/deagel-makes-mysterious-changes-to-2025-population-forecast-for-america-as-bill-gates-launches-gran-d-challenge-the-holy-grail-of-influenza-research-and-b

Deagel Again Lowers 2025 US population forecast - 53 million https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKofg-Vq6Qg

Deagel.com is basically a CIA front.