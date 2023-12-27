RealNewsChannel.com





First from the Bowne Report; Its coming whether we want to ignore it or not. Three years ago,the WEF's Bond Villian Klaus Schwab announced the inevitability to the unsuspecting masses. A cyber attack will happen before 2025. It will begin with power outages that force the remaining public online to submit to the dawn of the CBDC and a digital ID system for the western world. The past few outages have merely been test runs. As cyber attacks are increasing globally. And now that power companies in Texas pave the precedent toward zero liability. They are onboard to wipe out thousands of Americans. Following the mass murder of millions with a vaccination designed to commit mass genocide. The time has run out for the WEF and United Nations to pretend to be a benevolent organization. All cards are on the table and there will be no more hiding the next phase of the plan. Next Going back to at least August 2010 and likely years earlier, Alex Jones has been exposing the globalist plan to flood The West with illegal aliens from the third world. Even in July 2017 Jones was one of the few exposing 'Replacement Migration' - the stated goal of the United Nations in their own documents! Only now is the world waking up to the sinister plan to replace Westerners with this new slave-class.





Extended Report:

https://www.realnewschannel.com/didital-ids-brought-in-by-scare-tactics-replacement-migration-americas-greatest-threat/





Source Link; https://freeworldnews.tv/





