Vax Victims: "We Thought That We Were Doing The Right Thing", "WE WERE LIED TO"

All of us that ended up having a vaccine injuries or death whether we worked in healthcare, military, or any other place of employment should be able to sue the facility that we worked at. We were abandoned by our place of employment and Our government. We are with chronic illness, disabilities, even death. Where are all the lawyers to help us. Mandates were out we were told that we would be saving lives and it was safe and effective. We are abandoned from the place that we worked along with the government and so much more. I am not asking for help not only for myself, but all those who are injured by the vaccine and have to live this nightmare. Searching for help injustice, please hear our cry.







