Fmr. Pres. Trump Remarks at Combating Anti-Semitism Event in Washington, DC

September 19, 2024, Former President Donald Trump delivers his keynote address to his people at the Israeli-American Council Conference (IAC) in Washington D.C.

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.