Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, SLAMMED the USA's inability to negotiate in good faith - full text

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, SLAMMED the USA's inability to negotiate in good faith:

The U.S. says Iran must abandon uranium enrichment, which means abandoning this great achievement for which Iran has paid a heavy price. We will not give up uranium enrichment, and the Iranian people will slap anyone who wants us to give it up.

In our current situation, negotiations with the US carries harm. Not only do they bring no benefit, but they also pose serious dangers to the country, some of which may even be irreparable.

It’s because the American side has already predetermined the outcome of the talks. They openly declare that they only accept negotiations whose result is the shutdown of Iran’s nuclear activities and uranium enrichment.

In other words, we sit at the table with the US, and the result of the talks must be what they dictate.

That is no negotiation, that is dictatorship, an imposition. To sit down and talk with a party that insists the outcome must be exactly what they want, exactly what they say, is that really a negotiation?

America threatens that if you do not negotiate, such and such will happen, if we retreat once, we must retreat until the end. The Iranian nation will never surrender.

Should we negotiate with someone who constantly threatens?

They are not trustworthy at all, negotiating with America is a complete deadlock.

No honorable nation accepts negotiation under threat, and no wise politician endorses it. We did not surrender and we will not surrender; in this matter and in any other matter, we will not yield to pressure.

Such negotiations are nothing but an honor for Trump to sit and say I surrendered them, so we will not negotiate.

Everyone knows that ten years ago we signed the JCPOA agreement, closed our nuclear sites, and destroyed our stockpile of enriched uranium, and they said they would lift the sanctions.

I told the officials at the time that ten years is way too long, but they said it would be fine, and now you have come to my point; not only have the problems not decreased, they have in fact increased.

We did everything we were supposed to do, but the U.S. did not lift the sanctions. If you want to do this again and accept the threats, it will once again get even worse than before; let's not forget our past experiences.

Based on all of this, I say we should not negotiate with the United States. Maybe in 20 or 30 years it will be different, but for now it's useless. It only serves Trump.

Our negotiations with America are in a total and complete deadlock. They threaten us and demand from us, but we won't yield.

Therefore, the only way to progress the country is to become strong, advance militarily, scientifically, and focus on our own strengths.