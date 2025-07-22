BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Salvations of Philosophy! Twitter Response
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1930 followers
28 views • 1 day ago

In this lecture, Stefan Molyneux examines the theme of indifference among Christians during his childhood experiences of violence and trauma. He highlights the contradictions between Christian moral teachings and the inaction of those professing these values, reflecting on a pervasive neglect he encountered from supportive figures. Molyneux discusses the challenge of evil as a critical issue for humanity, arguing that both religious frameworks and atheistic nihilism fall short in addressing this problem. He introduces his ethical system of Universally Preferable Behavior (UPB), which aims to provide an objective moral foundation independent of religious beliefs or governmental authority. Central to his discussion is the protection of children, with Molyneux critiquing existing moral and educational systems for failing to ensure their safety. He concludes by urging exploration of concepts like peaceful parenting and UPB as pathways to a more moral society.


FOLLOW ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

Keywords
childrenviolencechristiansevidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxtraumapeaceful parentingindifferenceinactionmoral societymoral teachingsuniversally preferable behaviortwitter responseethical system
