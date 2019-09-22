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The Great Global Warming Swindle (2007)
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65 views • September 22, 2019
The Great Global Warming Swindle (2007)
I bought into the global warming lie 10+ years ago and preached it like a religion, which it really is. At the time I had this blind trust in the system and beLIEved what I being was told. After a few years researching other topics, I realized that there are many agenda's going on that most proplr are not aware of.
I have put together a page on my blog to help people understand some of what is happening.
Terraforming Planet Earth – THE SILENT WAR BEING WAGED ON OUR CHILDREN.
https://thesilentwaronourchildren.wordpress.com/2015/10/21/319/
I bought into the global warming lie 10+ years ago and preached it like a religion, which it really is. At the time I had this blind trust in the system and beLIEved what I being was told. After a few years researching other topics, I realized that there are many agenda's going on that most proplr are not aware of.
I have put together a page on my blog to help people understand some of what is happening.
Terraforming Planet Earth – THE SILENT WAR BEING WAGED ON OUR CHILDREN.
https://thesilentwaronourchildren.wordpress.com/2015/10/21/319/
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