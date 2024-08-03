Riccardo Bosi: Unbrainwashing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Big Reveal Is Happening In Real Time
* The same tools that were used to brainwash us are now being used to unbrainwash us.
* It seems slow — by necessity.
* Use your time wisely.
The full webcast is linked below.
NewsTreason | Situation Update With Lieutenant Colonel Riccardo Bosi (1 August 2024)
https://rumble.com/v59c9kl-situation-update-with-lieutenant-colonel-riccardo-bosi.html