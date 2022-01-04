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The Invisible Enemy Visible To All!! Key Facts On How To Counter Their Poison And So Much More!!
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11693 views • January 04, 2022
The Elite have no where to go when we put our minds to work the way they're supposed to be used!! We have exposed their plans at every corner and we do that and more in this video!!
If You Would like to Email us and/or Donate here are the addresses for each:
https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=364736...
Email is: [email protected]
Sources for this video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8bGuBs19cg8Z/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rongibsonchannel
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
https://humansarefree.com/2022/01/cia-satanic-ritual-abuse-child-sex-trafficking.html
https://newspunch.com/prince-andrew-summoned-as-ghislaine-maxwell-threatens-to-expose-elite-pedophile-ring/
https://www.westernjournal.com/donald-trump-jr-ivanka-trump-fire-back-subpoenaed-new-york-attorney-general/
https://www.westernjournal.com/vindication-unprecedented-failure-shows-president-trump-right-yank-funding/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-03-soros-establishes-good-information-inc-to-discredit-indy-media.html
https://headlineusa.com/judge-blocks-bidens-vaccine-mandate-for-federal-education-program/
If You Would like to Email us and/or Donate here are the addresses for each:
https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=364736...
Email is: [email protected]
Sources for this video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8bGuBs19cg8Z/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rongibsonchannel
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
https://humansarefree.com/2022/01/cia-satanic-ritual-abuse-child-sex-trafficking.html
https://newspunch.com/prince-andrew-summoned-as-ghislaine-maxwell-threatens-to-expose-elite-pedophile-ring/
https://www.westernjournal.com/donald-trump-jr-ivanka-trump-fire-back-subpoenaed-new-york-attorney-general/
https://www.westernjournal.com/vindication-unprecedented-failure-shows-president-trump-right-yank-funding/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-03-soros-establishes-good-information-inc-to-discredit-indy-media.html
https://headlineusa.com/judge-blocks-bidens-vaccine-mandate-for-federal-education-program/
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