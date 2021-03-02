The rapture (first resurrection) has already begun..!Gospel of Thomas 51 (Apocryphal New Testament)"His disciples said to him, "When will the repose of the dead come about, and when will the new world come?"He [Jesus] said to them, "What you look forward to has already come, but you do not recognize it."The Epistula Apostolorum 21-24 (Apocryphal New Testament)Jesus: "For on that account have I come, that you [obtain the resurrection in your flesh, a garment that will not pass away.]""Truly, I say to you, the resurrection of the flesh will happen while the soul and the spirit are in it"John 11:21-26 (Canonical New Testament)"Martha said to Jesus, “if you had been here, my brother would not have died. But I know that even now God will give you whatever you ask.” Jesus said to her, “Your brother will rise again.” Martha answered, “I know he will rise again in the resurrection at the last day.” Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die."Matthew 27:51-53 (Canonical New Testament)"Suddenly, the curtain in the temple was split in two from top to bottom. The earth shook, and the rocks were split open. The tombs were opened, and the bodies of many holy people who had died came back to life. They came out of the tombs after he (Jesus) had come back to life, and they went into the holy city where they appeared to many people."Recognitions – The Saints Before Christ’s Coming (Apocryphal New Testament)Peter: "Whoever should be found righteous, should remain longer in the body; or, at least, as is clearly related in the writings of the law concerning a certain righteous man [Enoch], that God translated him. In like manner others were dealt with, who pleased His will, that, being translated to Paradise, they should be kept for the kingdom. But as to those who have not been able completely to fulfil the rule of righteousness, but have had some remnants of evil in their flesh, their bodies are indeed dissolved, but their souls are kept in good and blessed abodes, that at the resurrection of the dead, when they shall recover their own bodies, purified even by the dissolution, they may obtain an eternal inheritance in proportion to their good deeds. And therefore blessed are all those who shall attain to the kingdom of Christ"The Book of Enoch 100:5 (Apocryphal Old Testament)"And over all the righteous and holy He will appoint guardians from amongst the holy angels to guard them as the apple of an eye, Until He makes an end of all wickedness and all sin, And though the righteous sleep a long sleep [died], they have nought to fear."John 11:41-44 (Canonical New Testament)"Jesus looked up and said, “Father, I thank you that you have heard me. I knew that you always hear me, but I said this for the benefit of the people standing here, that they may believe that you sent me.” When he had said this, Jesus called in a loud voice, “Lazarus, come out!” The dead man came out, his hands and feet wrapped with strips of linen, and a cloth around his face. Jesus said to them, “Take off the grave clothes and let him go..."Belief vs Action🔭🔬👓Acts of Paul and Thecla 1 (Apocryphal New Testament)Paul: "Blessed are they who observe the instructions of Jesus Christ, for they shall dwell in eternal light..."Epistula Apostolorum 27 (Apocryphal New Testament)Jesus: "But if someone believes in me and does not do my commandments [instructions], although he has acknowledged my name he receives no benefit from it and has run a futile course. For such will be in error and in ruin, since they have disregarded my commandments [Instructions/teachings]."James 1:22 (Canonical New Testament)James: "But don’t just listen to God’s word. You must do what it says. Otherwise, you are only fooling yourselves."Matthew 7:24 (Canonical New Testament)Jesus: "Therefore whoever hears these sayings of Mine, and does them, I will liken him to a wise man who built his house on the rock..."This also concludes an explanation of the first and the second resurrection...!For more relative excerpts from the Canonical, Deuterocanonical & Apocryphal manuscripts...Click here to download WORD Doc:Click here to download PDF Doc:The door is still open... Rise!For more, visit our Facebook Page:Click the LEARN MORE button for access to our Cloud Library of Deuterocanonical & Apocryphal Manuscripts, including some of the books removed from the original King James Bible Version of 1611...Click the LIKE button to receive feed...Lots of Love