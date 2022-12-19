Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Insuload Insulin Mimetic 🍕 🍔 🥧 🍰

Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Insuload is an all new Insulin Mimetic Supplement and Glucose Disposal Agent (GDA) designed to help faster shuttle Glycogen and Aminos to your muscles. One of the greatest discoveries in recent years is the understanding of how carbs relate to muscle growth and Hi-Tech has once again rolled out a revolutionary supplement to help safely and quickly increase muscle mass. This formula features Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Cyclosome Delivery for improved absorption.



