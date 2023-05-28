Winter series

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ck_e5wBOBsk

Hello friends. Tell me what clothes you would choose if you knew that tomorrow you will get into a gunfight, a snowmobile chase and all thatwill be outside the city in the forest in real winter conditions?





Backstage from the filming of the series for television. Preparing for snow shooting.





If you are interested in shooting videos, join our communities.





I'm making a video

Video for business

Promotional videos

Instagram content

Movies

TV programs and reality shows

As well as professional reviews on products, video equipment, devices, gadgets.





Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg





Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884

https://shipshard.blogspot.com

https://vk.com/shipshardvk

https://ok.ru/shipshard1

https://coub.com/violettawennman

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman





All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws



