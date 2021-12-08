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THE INVISIBLE WAR - DANIEL'S FINAL REVELATION
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53 views • December 08, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Daniel 10:1-21. Cyrus was the king after Darius. In the first year of his rule, he allowed the Jews to return to Jerusalem (Ezra 1:1-4). Not many of the people went. Daniel had his last dream about two years later. He was an old man and he had probably retired (Daniel 1:21). It was the first month of the year (Daniel 10:4). During this month the Jews remembered the time when God brought them out of Egypt. For 7 days, they did not eat proper bread. Daniel did not eat good food for three weeks, because he was very sad. Perhaps he was sad because not many of the people had gone back to Jerusalem. Daniel had prayed that the king would allow the people to go back to Jerusalem.
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Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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