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DR VERNON COLEMAN, "WE DON'T DEBATE WITH ANTI-VAXXERS WHETHER THEY'RE RIGHT OR WRONG", SAYS BBC
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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50 views • February 18, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C5b3k8Tkx06O/Vernon Coleman https://brandnewtube.com/@DrVernonColeman
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/quot-we-don-039-t-debate-with-anti-vaxxers-whether-they-039-re-right-or-wrong-quot-says-bbc_irjlBjFF22aZTmT.html
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why the UK Government's new laws in England are unnecessary and indefensible. Using the Government's own figures, he shows that deaths from covid-19 have been falling for weeks, while extra deaths due to the lockdowns and hospital closures are more than ten times as numerous as covid-19 deaths. Dr Coleman also explains how it is possible that serious side effects associated with the Astra Zeneca vaccine could result in 450,000 healthy people becoming permanently paralysed.
For more unbiased information, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Thank you for all your encouragement and support.
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, discusses hypocrisy, masks, loopholes, celebrities, cognitive dissonance and how trolls are made. He also includes 10 simple facts which demolish the coronavirus nonsense.
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website (click on the 'Health' button then see top of page)
Thank you for all your support and encouragement.
Please feel free to share this video.
IMPORTANT MESSAGE: Unfortunately, Dr Coleman is unable to let his YouTube subscribers know about his new channel here on Brand New Tube because YouTube has banned him from uploading any new videos for a week (ending 11th September).
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSC FRSA, released from the constraints of YouTube, lets fly at the deceits and nonsenses, attacks the conspiracy practitioners (governments and official agencies), reveals a good many suppressed facts and asks whether your government is a terrorist organisation.
For more unbiased information, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
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anti vaxxersdr vernon colemanbbc shutting out debate about our health
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