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Bernie Sanders Campaign Team Caught Admitting to Violent Communist Revolution
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20 views • December 10, 2021
1. Dr Mengele-Fauci that stole Christmas is at it again as he recommends family require other members to show proof of vaccination this holiday season.
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You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/c8e94aa0-5082-41ce-8084-dcfd19b12781
2. LARA LOGAN COMPARES FAUCI TO MENGELE ON FOX NEWS.
https://www.brighteon.com/b9bcfbd9-c578-418e-90e2-9f1f91b65044
3. NEW OMICRON VACCINE HAS 3 DOSES IN ONE SHOT - WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG?
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4. David Icke ::The 'Omicron Scam & More Fake Cases
https://www.brighteon.com/d5bd6256-cb9c-482c-a263-1d90c07976b3
5. BOMBSHELL - Bernie Sanders Campaign Team Caught Admitting to Violent Communist Revolutionary Agenda - Gulags, Guillotines, and Mass Murder
https://www.brighteon.com/29911c0a-8d11-4a18-9a38-61ce220ea4c1
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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