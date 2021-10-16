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Seeing Things For What They Really ARE*Supply Chain Madness*Food Shortages*Farmers Abandoning Fields
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
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https://beckernews.com/2-this-is-the-angriest-youve-ever-seen-joe-biden-as-president-watch-him-rail-about-absolute-nonsense-42549/
https://occult-world.com/ahriman/
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https://twitter.com/SherriAllsbury/status/1449282509318107136
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https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1449386820802854912
https://www.rt.com/usa/537637-supply-chain-covid-unvaccinated-biden/
https://watchers.news/2021/10/16/farmers-in-california-abandoning-their-fields-us/
https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/flooding-west-china-destroys-agricultural-production
https://news.usni.org/2021/10/14/new-navy-guidance-will-discharge-sailors-refusing-covid-19-vaccination-without-exemption
https://www.breitbart.com/law-and-order/2021/10/15/san-francisco-puts-nearly-200-unvaccinated-first-responders-on-leave-while-crime-surges/
https://watchers.news/2021/10/15/winter-storm-highway-shutdowns-worsen-supply-chain-issues/
https://twitter.com/ElectionWiz/status/1449149109965832199
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/emptyshelvesjoe-trends-twitter-amid-supply-chain-snarls
https://www.sott.net/article/459462-Not-out-of-Japan-Native-American-origins-debunked-by-genetics-and-skeletal-biology
https://www.sott.net/article/459401-Oldest-footprints-of-pre-humans-identified-in-Crete
Keywords
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