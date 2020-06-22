Easily Proving the Lockdown Is Illegal and NOT Demonstrably Justified

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EASILY Proving the L0CKD0WN is ILLEGAL
Canada and Louisiana have something in common that others states probably share as well... the ability to prove executive orders were not filed correctly AS PER LAW...
http://ExecutiveReasoning.com
http://senate.la.gov/Documents/Constitution/Article1.htm#
https://legis.la.gov/Legis/Law.aspx?d=85670
https://gov.louisiana.gov/assets/Proclamations/2020/74-JBE-2020-State-of-Emergency-COVID-19-Resilient-Louisiana-Phase-2.pdf
https://gohsep.la.gov/ABOUT/AUTHORITIES/Louisiana-Disaster-Act
https://www.gov.louisiana.gov/page/contact
https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/746f03e88d204a2b82a7b958ea744bba/
https://www.manilatimes.net/2020/03/06/opinion/editorial/what-is-covid-19s-real-mortality-rate/700616/
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/06/05/fact-check-cdc-estimates-covid-19-death-rate-0-26/5269331002/