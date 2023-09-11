Create New Account
Gun owners in Old Town, Albuquerque OPENLY DEFY New Mexico Gov
Published 16 hours ago

 Residents in Old Town, Albuquerque OPENLY DEFY New Mexico Governor's emergency Executive Order BANNING THE OPEN AND CONCEALED CARRY of firearms…


Gun owners - many visibly armed - rallied in old Town Albuquerque today to openly defy the New Mexico Governor's Executive Order banning the open and concealed carry of firearms there as a one-month "emergency."


Police did not intervene or enforce the order.


