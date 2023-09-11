Gun owners in Old Town, Albuquerque OPENLY DEFY New Mexico Gov

Residents in Old Town, Albuquerque OPENLY DEFY New Mexico Governor's emergency Executive Order BANNING THE OPEN AND CONCEALED CARRY of firearms…
Gun owners - many visibly armed - rallied in old Town Albuquerque today to openly defy the New Mexico Governor's Executive Order banning the open and concealed carry of firearms there as a one-month "emergency."
Police did not intervene or enforce the order.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1701028427812286793
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.