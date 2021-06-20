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Full Disclosure Is Fast Approaching, Release the Kraken. Short message about a new article.
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90 views • June 20, 2021
#releasethekraken #thegreatawakening #fulldisclosure #redpill
Hello world patriots,
As all my content is massively censored, I'm posting this short notification on a new article entitled "Full Disclosure Is Fast Approaching, Release the Kraken" that I've published yesterday. Please subscribe to my blog massawakening.org to receive notifications when I post new content.
Read here: https://massawakening.org/full-disclosure/
Photo: Sidney Powell, the author of the bestseller Licensed to Lie: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice
Hello world patriots,
As all my content is massively censored, I'm posting this short notification on a new article entitled "Full Disclosure Is Fast Approaching, Release the Kraken" that I've published yesterday. Please subscribe to my blog massawakening.org to receive notifications when I post new content.
Read here: https://massawakening.org/full-disclosure/
Photo: Sidney Powell, the author of the bestseller Licensed to Lie: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice
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