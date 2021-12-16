Hyperinflation is Here - Death of the Dollar

In this special report from Nemos News -We cover the Biden regime's implosion of the US Dollar to fund it Communist wishlist, and the inevitable hyperinflation we are already seeing run rampant through our standard of living.While history has shown us time and time again, this situation is dark - it also gives us lessons that, if heeded, can offer hope.All of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat