The Pot Virus

🇺🇸💉🙄🤦🏻‍♂️



A new one called "POTS"!



The cover stories are becoming more ridiculous by the day.



Imagine believing this shit after almost three years of lies!



It's everything except the convid injections!



https://t.me/australiaforfreedom







Join Roobs Flyers



http://roobsflyers.com/



Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers



Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers



Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0



Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs



Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/



Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08



Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs



Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/roobsflyers



Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine



Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers



Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library



Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.



The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.



All rights reserved.

