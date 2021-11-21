VAXXED PARENTS PRODUCING STRANGE CHILDREN. LOW IQ, BLACK EYES, CLIMBING AT 7 MONTHS OLD

Most vaccinated people are sterilized but some of those who are not sterile are producing the first mutant babies of vaccinated parents. This is creepy and will only get worse.

Black Eyed Babies From Covid Vaccination Era!! A new born with a tooth? Holding their head up from day one? Crawling in two weeks? Walking in 3 months? And those big black eyes?



So we are finding out what happens when vaxxed mate with each other, and with non-vaxxed.



Well, if anything these children are sure to be gifted in some ways and likely challenged in others.



I wonder what their DNA does look like?



We are finding out what happens when humans tamper with human DNA and mate.